Ahmadinejad Calls For A 'New World Order' In United Nations Speech

Photo: Courtesy of CSPAN

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is speaking at the United Nations this morning, calling for a new world order that does away with the “hegemony” of the United States. “No one feels secure or safe, even those who have stockpiled thousands of weapons and atomic bombs,” he said. “Human beings do not deserve to be suffering under the current situation.”



criticising other nations for “accepting the hegemony of arrogant and expansionist powers,” he said that “the current world order is discriminatory and based on injustice,” and “based on the principle of domination and the conquering of others.”

Although he did not mention the United States by name, Ahmadinejad’s vision conveniently sees a smaller world for “world powers” in the new world order, and a greater voice for smaller nations.

“The need to remove the structural barriers” that allow smaller nations to participate “in governing the world has never been greater,” he said.

The speech comes one day after President Barack Obama’s speech to the General Assembly, in which he warned Iran that time is not “unlimited” to resolve disputes over its nuclear program.

