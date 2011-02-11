Ahmadinejad Leads A Gigantic Pro-Egypt, Anti-American Rally

It’s the 32nd anniversary of the Iranian revolution. Massive crowds in Tehran are calling for Egypt and other Islamic nations in protest to follow their path, according to the AFP.



Ahmadinejad said in a speech: “We will soon see a new Middle East materialising without America and the Zionist regime and there will be no room for world arrogance in it.”

He told America to stop propping up Israel: “Come and take away the Zionist regime which is the source of all crimes… take it away and liberate the region. Free the region and give it to the people and take this regime, which is the child of Satan, out.”

Iran has not had diplomatic relations with Egypt since 1979.

Photo: ap

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.