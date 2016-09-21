Father of bombing suspect told police in 2014 that his son was a terrorist

Getty Images/Drew Angerer Law enforcement officials at the site where Ahmad Khan Rahami was arrested after a shootout with police on Monday.

The father of the suspect in three bombing incidents last weekend prompted an FBI review in 2014 when he called his son a terrorist, according to The New York Times.

Mohammad Rahami made the statement to New Jersey police after his son Ahmad Khan Rahami was accused of stabbing his brother in a domestic dispute, The Times reported, citing two senior law-enforcement officials.

The comments were passed along to the Joint Terrorism Task Force, led by the FBI, according to The Times. FBI officials interviewed the father, but he recanted his statement. An official told The Times that Mohammad Rahami made the comments because he was angry at his son.

In a statement released Tuesday, the FBI said it found nothing linking the suspect to terrorism during its 2014 review. Ahmad Rahami was not interviewed during the assessment, according to CBS News.

Ahmad Khan Rahami spent three months in jail on charges relating to the domestic dispute, a law enforcement official told The Times.

On Monday, Ahmad Khan Rahami was arrested after a gunfight with police in Linden, New Jersey, in connection with three bomb incidents in New York and New Jersey.

Reporters outside Mohammad Rahami’s restaurant in Elizabeth, New Jersey, asked him on Tuesday if he thought his son was a terrorist.

“Two years ago I go to the FBI because my son was doing really bad, OK?” he said, according to The Times. “But they check almost two months, they say, ‘He’s OK, he’s clean, he’s not a terrorist.’ I say OK.”

The Times also reported that police found a notebook after the shootout on Monday. In one part of the book, Rahami wrote of “killing the kuffar,” or nonbelievers, a law enforcement official said. He also praised Anwar al-Awlaki — the American-born, former senior Al Qaeda leader who was killed in a drone strike in Yemen in 2011 — and the soldier involved in the Fort Hood shooting in 2009.

