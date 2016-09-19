The NYPD is looking for this man in connection with the Chelsea bombing

Peter Jacobs

New York City police are looking for a 28-year-old man in connection with Saturday night’s bombing in Chelsea.

The bombing injured 29 people. FBI agents stopped “a vehicle of interest in the investigation” Sunday evening.

NOW WATCH: NEW POLL: Trump jumps into the lead — trouncing Clinton in a key voter group

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.