The NYPD is looking for this man in connection with the Chelsea bombing

New York City police are looking for a 28-year-old man in connection with Saturday night’s bombing in Chelsea.

Wanted: Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28 year old male, is being sought in connection with the Chelsea bombing. #nyc pic.twitter.com/hSxhMqO7Qh

— J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) September 19, 2016

The bombing injured 29 people. FBI agents stopped “a vehicle of interest in the investigation” Sunday evening.

