Here’s 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks literally jumping offsides on a goal-line stand.

If the Brooks leap wasn’t hilarious enough, Cam Newton’s flop at the end is delightful as well.

The 49ers ended up completing the goal-line stand, so it was probably worth it just for the comedy:

