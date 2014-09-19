Ex-NFL Player Who Got Cut By The Bucs Burns His Old Team During Historic Blowout

Ahmad Black played 24 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers between 2011 and 2013, staring three of them. He was cut in October of 2013, and hasn’t played in the NFL since.

On Thursday night the Bucs got destroyed 56-14 by the Atlanta Falcons.

It was 35-0 at halftime and 56-0 going into the fourth quarter. In terms of all-encompassing beat downs, this is about as bad as it gets. Only seven NFL teams have ever gone down 56-0 or worse.

Black had no sympathy for his old team. He burned them in a tweet, which he later deleted (via SB Nation):

He followed up by implying that the team told him he was too small:

Again I meant no harm in any tweet…but when I’m told I’m too small to play or not good enough yet I only showed production makes me wonder

— IG: ahmadblack3535 (@ahmadblack35) September 19, 2014

Black was drafted by the Bucs in the 5th round of 2011, when Rahim Morris was the coach. He was cut in 2013 when Greg Schiano was the coach. New coach Lovie Smith has nothing to do with any of that, but Black is still clearly bothered by last year’s decision.

