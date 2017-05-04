The House will vote on the Republican Obamacare replacement bill on Thursday

The House of Representatives will vote on the American Health Care Act on Thursday.

Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters he plans to bring the American Health Care Act to the floor of the House and is confidence that the bill will pass.

“We’re going to pass it,” McCarthy told reporters.

The move comes after a last minute effort by the House GOP leadership and the White House to win moderates over on the AHCA.

The House Rules Committee will meet to approve the bill and two added amendments at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday before the full House vote.

This is a developing story…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.