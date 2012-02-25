AHAlife, The Only Place You Can Buy A Gun Lamp, Gets A Redesign And Launches In More Than 100 Countries

This gun sconce could be yours for $195.00.

Photo: AHAlife

New York-based AHAlife, a shopping site for unique gifts like gun sconces and handmade wooden iPhone cases, is taking over the world today.It has launched in 106 countries and now accepts 42 currencies. All of the items on AHAlife are curated by design and fashion experts such as Tim Gunn and Donna Karan.



In addition, the site has been redesigned to better showcase all of its products.

AHAlife has raised $9 million in venture capital; it was founded in September 2010 by MIT engineers, Shauna Mei and Matt Wilkerson.

Mei’s items aren’t sold at a heavy discount like Gilt Groupe or Fab. She believes users should pay for luxury items.

“Niche brands are finally starting to realise the damage flash sales and heavy discounts can do to their business”, says Mei. “It was my mission to create a sustainable platform to not only sell unique crafts of artisans and designers from all over the world but also to tell their story.”

Here’s what AHAlife looked like before the redesign:

Here’s what it looks like now:

