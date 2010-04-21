Aha! Fabrice Tourre Has Been BARRED In The UK

Aha.



Here’s why Goldman Sachs (GS) trader Fabrice Tourre has been deregistered by UK’s FSA.

He’s been banned. Well, basically.

Telegraph:

Although the request to remove him emanated from Goldman, it is understood that the City regulator placed pressure on the investment bank to effectively ban him from working in the Square Mile in a regulatory function.

The decision will however have been a difficult one for Goldman, given the negative signals it sends about Mr Tourre’s culpability in relation to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s charges, which the bank has consistently denied.

Via Edward Harrison

