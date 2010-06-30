Former SEC Whistleblower Gary Aguirre Gets Vindication For His Pursuit Of John Mack

The SEC insists that the agreement to settle with Gary Aguirre for $755,000 isn’t an admission that Aguirre’s claims had merit, but for Aguirre, it still must feel great.



While he worked at the SEC, Aguirre had pursued a testimony from John Mack, whom he suspected had leaked information to Pequot Capital.

Aguirre suspected that Pequot had illegally profited from trading on information from Mack, who used to work at Pequot.

Aguirre was fired, he suspected, for blowing the whistle on Mack, who would soon become CEO of Morgan Stanley.

His suspicions were dismissed until years later, they re-surfaced in a separate accusation of insider trading at Pequot having to do with Microsoft.

Aguirre was partially redeemed when just last month Pequot settled with the SEC for $28 million because of charges of insider trading related to Microsoft.

Samberg’s settlement was also not an admission of guilt, but it paved the way for Aguirre’s vindication.

So at least for now, Aguirre is having a good week.

