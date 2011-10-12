Soybeans, Corn, And Wheat Surge One Day Ahead Of Huge Crop Report

Photo: AP Images

Grain futures soared as traders anticipate an updated crop forecast from the U.S. Department of Agriculture tomorrow.Corn for December delivery jumped 6% to $6.45 a bushel



Wheat for December delivery that surged nearly 7.7% to $6.58 per bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery gained 5.1% to hit $12.37 a bushel.

Soybean prices in particular seem to be emerging from a long rout as demand for the commodity outpaced farmers’ ability to grow it.

Global demand for soybean jumped 47% in the past decade, led by demand from India, China and Brazil. Consumption is expected to increase 3.8% to 262.24 million metric tons, a record high, in the year ending September 30, 2012, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, the U.S. soybean harvest is expected to decline 7.3% this year, in part because more farmers are choosing to plant corn because they earn more, and in part because of supply-side worries.

Now here’s a look at that spike in Soybean futures:

