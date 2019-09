We mentioned Friday that signs were building up that the soft commodity bubble was popping.



Today it’s vicious.

Corn, soybeans, wheat, and cotton are all getting smashed in the face today.

Here’s a look at the Deutsche Bank Multi-Sector Agriculture Fund, which is down over 2.3%. It actually doesn’t quite to justice to some of the moves.

