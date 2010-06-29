The Other Big Piece Of Bad News Out Of China: IPO Of Ag Bank Is A Flop

Photo: Wikimedia

In addition to some ugly economic numbers out of China, the other bit of bad news, as a reader points out, is the weak IPO pricing of the Agricultural Bank of China.AP:



Agricultural Bank of China expects to reap up to $23.2 billion in the world’s largest share listing after capping the price range for its shares at a much lower level than originally expected.

The rural lender, the last of China’s big four state-owned banks to list, is preparing a dual initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong next month that could exceed the record $21.9 billion IPO by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in October 2006.

Original forecasts put the possible proceeds for the IPO at a whopping $30 billion. But investors appear unprepared to pay that much for shares in a bank whose profitability is viewed as weaker than its urban-focused competitors.

Indeed, here’s what Gregory White wrote yesterday:

Independent International Investment Research PLC (IIR Group) think the deal is fundamentally flawed for investors, as valuations of the shares at offering are too high.

There are several different problems with the bank, according to IIR (emphasis ours):

Furthermore, as ABC’s loan portfolio is concentrated in rural areas, we expect its NPA to begin to increase over the next two years. Although ABC’s CAR is set to rise in FY 2010, in light of the capital infusion from its IPO, we expect the ratio to fall in FY 2011 due to an increase in the weighting of risk weighted assets as ABC takes up Basel II.

The issue of NPA, or non-performing assets, is of particular concern. Investors may believe they’re buying into a bank with a solid loan book in AgBank, but according to IIR, they may be in for a surprise.

The reality is the bank may be overexposed to rural China that is likely to see more defaults than cities. AgBank already has a higher NPA ratio, at 2.9%, then any other major Chinese bank. For example, the Chinese Construction Bank has an NPA ratio of 1.6%.

