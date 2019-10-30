50 of the most colourful photos taken in 2019

- Agora, a free photography app, recently held the #Colorful2019 contest to award some of the most vibrant photos taken this year.
- More than 17,853 images were submitted byphotographers around the world.
- The top 50 photos from this year’s contest showcase colourful landscapes, architecture, and people.
- “Malang,” photographed by Thijs Peters, ended up taking home the $US1,000 prize on September 19.
Agora, a free photography app, has rounded up the most colourful photos taken in 2019.
Photographers from around the world submitted their work to Agora as part of the #Colorful2019 contest, and 50 finalists were chosen in August. In September, a photographer named Thijs Peters took home the $US1,000 prize for his image of rainbow-coloured rooftops, entitled “Malang.”
From vibrant landscapes to colourful architecture, here’s a look at this year’s finalists.
“Beautiful Colour” by Khin Zaw Aung
Aung’s photo was taken in Yangon, Myanmar. It shows a person clad in yellow clothes sitting atop green, purple, and pink straw, which they were seemingly using to make something.
“Cleaning day” by David Carbonell
While in Bali, Indonesia, Carbonell captured women cleaning multicoloured seat cushions inside a dam.
“Powder cones” by Josu Ozkaritz Astigarraga
Astigarraga’s nominated image shows vibrant powder arranged in swirled cones. He took the shot in Mysore, India.
“Rainbow Estate” by Konrad Paruch
Paruch sent a drone nearly 13 feet in the air to capture this shot of a building in Hong Kong.
“Colourful apartment” by Adie B Sis
The subjects of Sis’ photo were attending summer camp in Semarang City, Indonesia, when the award-nominated shot was taken.
“Colourful Building” by Stavros Michos
Michos took this image – which shows orange architecture and a white-and-blue sky – in Berlin, Germany.
“Colourful fishing” by Debasish Chakraborty
In India, Chakraborty captured a man wearing a wide-brimmed hat as he dyed fishing nets with vibrant hues of purple, yellow, pink, green, and orange.
“Colourful insect” by Arief Azharie
Azharie’s close-up photo shows a brightly-coloured bug as it’s perched on a spiky plant.
“Colourful round nets fish farms” by Zayyarlin
Pastel fishing nets are the subject of Zayyarlin’s photo, which was taken in China.
“Colourful runway between incense sticks” by Hai Nguyen
Nguyen found these red-and-orange bunches of incense sticks while in Vietnam.
“Colourful sunrise” by Naing Tun Win Bagan
Bagan captured this blue-and-orange landscape in Myanmar during sunrise.
“Colourful unicorn” by Dharma Kurniawan
Kurniawan’s photo – which was taken in Jakarta, Indonesia – was one of the only nominated images taken at night.
“Colours of life” by Pranab Basak
Basak found this woman in Kolkata, India, and photographed her as she leaned against a magenta-coloured wall.
“Colours on the floor” by Nodar Chernishev
Chernishev’s image, which shows a child’s feet next to a broken lollipop, was taken in New York City.
“Colours” by Bekir Yesiltas
While in Istanbul, Turkey, Yesiltas captured a woman waving a sheet outside the window of a colourful building.
“CONFORMISM” by Julien
The residential area seen in Julien’s photo is located in the south of France.
“Dream houses on water” by Rockson
Rockson’s nominated photo shows a strip of pastel-hued buildings alongside water that’s reflecting the sky.
“Enjoying a beautiful sunrise” by Hugo Healy
Healy visited bright blue hot springs in Saturnia, Italy, to capture his nominated shot.
“Face painting” by Sujit Saha
Saha’s photo shows a young girl getting her face painted to look like the deity Krishna. The image was taken in a rural village of West Bengal, India.
“Fishing” by Michael Gordon
The subjects of Gordon’s photo were fishing in Cesarea, Israel, as the sun went down.
“Floating market” by Kyaw Swar Myint
In Myanmar, Myint captured people sitting on vibrant boats that were covered in food.
“Fruits” by Phyo Moe
Though it might look like a painting upon first glance, this image is actually a photograph of real exotic fruit.
“Four kids” by Asad Khalid Sungkar
Sungkar’s photo shows five children riding bikes through an Indonesian field covered in tie-dyed cloths.
“Glass and light” by Martina Birnbaum
Birnbaum used a prism to create her award-nominated photograph.
“Grandmother and umbrella” by Micky Demsy
In Central Java, Indonesia, Demsy photographed a woman as she crafted a multicoloured umbrella.
“Hide and seek” by Sabina Akter
Akter captured a woman standing behind an orange curtain in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The wall surrounding the subject was also vibrant and covered in paintings of flowers and doves.
“KANGKILO Tradition” by Sahlan Kokasinta
Kokasinta captured this shot, which shows children dressed in traditional attire, while in the Katukobari Village of Indonesia.
“Kayaking” by Gilad Topaz
This nominated image shows multicoloured kayaks lined up along a pastel shore. Topaz seemingly captured this image from above.
“Laughing On The Ferris Wheel” by Heather McHenry Wilson
Wilson photographed her two sons while they rode a brightly-lit Ferris wheel at night.
“Lost in paradise” by Alvaro Valiente Herrero
Herrero took this shot while in the Philippines to showcase the vivid blue and green shades of the area.
“Making umbrellas” by Adoración Gomez
The Bo Sang village in Thailand is known for its colourful umbrellas. Gomez visited the area and photographed a woman as she crafted one by hand.
“Malang” by Thijs Peters
Peters photographed this rainbow-coloured area of Malang, Indonesia, and ended up winning Agora’s #Colorful2019 contest as a result.
Though the photo shows a vibrant residential area, the location previously looked standard and was considered a slum by the local government. Once officials tried to relocate those living there, some repainted their homes to attract tourists – and it worked.
“Over the top” by Andrea Stillone
Stillone’s photo was taken in Milan, Italy, seemingly from way above the ground.
“Purple salvia” by Jevgenijs Scolokovs
Scolokovs captured this purple plant in Latvia.
“Rainbow Face” by José A. del Caño Rodríguez
While at a festival in Valladolid, Spain, Rodríguez photographed this close-up shot of a person’s painted face.
“Red Eye Frog” by Hendy Lie
Lie found this frog perched on two branches while in Indonesia.
“Strike a colourful pose” by Albert Chime
Chime spotted a man carrying multicoloured chairs on the back of his bicycle and then photographed the scene. He captured the shot in Accra, Ghana.
“Tulip fields at full bloom” by Henry Do
This two-toned image shows a woman standing in a tulip field in The Netherlands.
“Umbrellas expedition” by Wibowo Rahardjo
Rahardjo visited Indonesia’s Umbrella Festival and captured two people standing amongst a colourful display of handmade pieces.
“What goes around, comes around!” by Leonardo Rodriguez
Rodriguez spotted this rainbow-coloured Ferris wheel in Tibidabo, Barcelona.
“Without women, there are no colours in life” by Engr Hsn
Taken at the Nasirul Mulk Mosque in Iran, Hsn’s photo shows a woman sitting in a building filled with stained-glass windows.
“A man from Papua” by Theo Widharto
Widharto found his photo subject – who was wearing yellow attire and a rainbow headpiece – during an art festival in Bali.
“Colourful boat” by Ksenia Zaiets
As this cargo ship floated through Portugal, Zaiets seemingly photographed it from above.
“Bajo Child and Tuna Tail Display” by Rustam Awat
On the left, a boy and a bird are situated next to a window. Towards the right, brightly-painted tuna tails are displayed on the building’s exterior. Awat photographed this scene in Indonesia.
“Boating” by Khánh Phan
Phan found this sea filled with boats in Vietnam.
“Blue Peacock” by Samuel Almeida
While taking a walk in Parque Pedra da Cebolla, Brazil, Almeida stumbled upon a vibrant peacock. He then photographed the creature in front of a bright yellow background.
“HDB Cool” by Noemi
This colourful building is actually a public-housing unit in Singapore.
“Colour Full” by Zawzawkaungsan355
This nominated photo was taken in Mandalay, Myanmar. It shows two adults and a child working with colourful cloth.
“Bee eater” by Thomas Gassner
Gassner was in the right place at the right time. He captured two blue-and-yellow birds perfectly perched on a branch in Serbia.
“The girl” by Ye Kyaw Thu
Thu’s portrait, which was taken in Myanmar, shows a girl standing alongside other people, all of which are dressed in traditional clothes.
To learn more about Agora, visit the company’s website here.
