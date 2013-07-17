Tennis Star Agnieszka Radwanska Dropped From Her Church Group After Posing Nude In The 'Body Issue'

Agnieszka Radwanska was kicked out of her role as ambassador for a Catholic church group called Youth Crusade after posing nude in ESPN The Magazine’s ‘”Body Issue,” according to ESPN.



The church group decided that Radwanska’s appearance in the magazine was “immoral behaviour” and severed its relationship with the tennis star.

Senior Catholic priest Father Marek Dziewiecki told the Telegraph:

“It’s a shame that someone who has declared their love for Jesus is now promoting the mentality of men looking at a woman as a thing rather than a child of God worthy of respect and love.”

Radwanska is obviously nude in the photos, but nothing is visible beyond what a bathing suit would reveal. As we have argued in the past, the Body Issue is not porn, but art.

Radwanska is highly religious, appearing in commercials encouraging young Poles to take pride in their Catholic faith.

