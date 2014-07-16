LA Ad Agency Promotes Itself With This Adorable Tiny Hedgehog [THE BRIEF]

Los Angeles agency HelloDenizen follows up its extremely successful promotional video called “Tiny Hamster Eating Tiny Burritos” with another adorable video, “Tiny Birthday for a Tiny Hedgehog.” The new campaign already has over 1 million views on YouTube. According to Adweek, the agency wanted to expand on its enormously successful first spot, which brought in over 8 million YouTube views. The agency has done work for brands like FedEx, Nissan, and Skittles.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is apparently not pleased with the company’s ad revenues. Display ad sales dropped 8% and while the number of ads sold increased by 24%, the price that the ads were sold at dropped 24% from the same time last year.

Digiday explores the challenges of creating a creative piece of advertising in today’s typical 15-second ad spot and how to create compelling shortened stories for social media avenues like Facebook and Instagram.

Ad Age looks at how car companies including Cadillac and Nissan are separating themselves from the old soccer mum stereotype. Car brands are now realising that many women are professionals and have 85% of influence on buying decisions, according to a study from University of California, Davis.

A controversial, award-winning McDonald’s print ad, which won a bronze press lion at Cannes, did run in a paper but it only ran on the very last day that ads could run in order to be considered for an award. The ad, made by DDB, was only printed in a local Australian paper with a circulation of 20,000 according to Agency Spy.

IQ Agency created a multiple-choice test for marketers to help them figure out whether or not the agency they are working with is living up to expectations.

MasterCard joins Stand Up To Cancer to create an easy way for people to donate to cancer research. Anytime someone uses their MasterCard to either dine out or order in, and spends over $US10, the company will make a donation to the charity organisation, up to $US4 million.

Adweek breaks down just how effective Time Square, one of the most expensive ad real estate locations in the world, is and who exactly is paying attention to those ads.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.