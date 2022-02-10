AGL is accelerating a coal plant closure from 2048 to 2045 in a move climate advocates call ‘next to meaningless’

Energy giant AGL today revealed it will accelerate the closure of several coal power plants.

But climate advocates have criticised the move, as the Loy Yang A plant is still set to operate for decades.

The shift is “next to meaningless”, the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility said.

Climate activists hammered AGL’s latest green commitments on Thursday, calling the energy company’s decision to close an ageing coal plant in 2045 instead of 2048 “next to meaningless”.

AGL released its half-yearly report this morning, outlining what managing director and CEO Graeme Hunt called “decisive action” to decarbonise its businesses.

The report lays out AGL’s plans after the proposed demerger of its energy retailing wing, AGL Australia, and its coal power plants, to becontained within Accel Energy.

AGL Australia’s Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions will be carbon neutral from 2040, the report said, with emissions half of 2019 levels by 2030.

The energy retailer will “underwrite three gigawatts of renewable and flexible capacity by 2030” to assist the process, Hunt said.

On the other side of the split, Accel Energy will accelerate plans to close the Loy Yang A plant no later than 2045, bringing its obsolescence forward by at least three years.

Its Bayswater plant will close no later than 2033, instead of 2045.

“There is no doubt that coal fired generation across the entire system will exit earlier than previously believed, enabling a faster decarbonisation pathway,” Hunt said.

Those decommissioned plants will eventually be converted into “low carbon industrial energy hubs”, the report added.

However, it declared coal will remain an important part of Australia’s energy mix for years to come.

AGL’s plans are “commitments that strike a balance between Australia’s current and future energy needs and the need to responsibly decarbonise,” Hunt said.

The plan to keep the Loy Yang A plant operational two decades into the future caused a sharp rebuke from climate advocates.

Dan Gocher, director of Climate & Environment at the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, said AGL’s updated coal plant is “next to meaningless for these crumbling assets”.

“Just five months ago, 53% of AGL shareholders supported a motion calling for Paris-aligned targets for both demerged entities,” Gocher added, referring to a commitment to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2030.

“The AGL board has manifestly failed to heed that message.”

AGL has faced significant criticism for its approach to decarbonisation, including from its own shareholders.

In 2020, 18-year-old student Ashjayeen Sharif launched a high-profile attempt to land a seat on the company’s board, declaring the company’s leaders “have shown they can’t be trusted to do the right thing on climate change”.

The coup was unsuccessful, but AGL was likely focused on other concerns at the time. The company posted a $2.06 billion loss over the 2020-21 financial year, partly due to an influx of cheap renewable energy hitting the grid.

“Shareholders must be questioning the competence of the board and the executive to manage the [green energy] transition effectively,” Gocher added.

Greenpeace — which lost a copyright battle with AGL last year after co-opting its logo in anti-pollution campaigns — also said the closures won’t come soon enough.

“AGL’s tardy efforts simply aren’t good enough, and every delay creates more risk that the company will make a catastrophic crash out of coal, as market pressures close in on coal power,” said Greenpeace campaigner Glenn Walker.

Not every climate-focused organisation met today’s report with total disdain.

Beyond Zero Emissions, a think tank focused on the green energy transition, welcomed the eventual repurposing of AGL’s existing coal power plants for low carbon energy production.

However, the organisation said further federal government support is needed to foster green industries, and that a just transition would provide long-term jobs for ousted coal industry workers.

For his part, Hunt is confident in the current plan — and the decades-long lifespan of coal power generation.

“The commitments we are announcing today are the beginning of the journey for these two companies, not the end,” he said.