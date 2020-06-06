Ford will use this uncanny, human-like robot Digit to deliver packages — take a closer look at the bipedal machine

Agility Robotics

Agility’s Digit robot has human-like arms and legs.

Digit was announced in 2019, with plans to begin shipping orders later this year.

The robot is designed to work anywhere a human can and perform simple tasks.

Someday, your packages might be delivered by a robot that stands, walks, and hands things over to you.

Agility Robotics announced its newest model, Digit, in 2019. Digit has legs, a torso, and arms, designed to complete many of the same tasks human workers do in warehouses and factories. Agility says that it specifically envisions Digit being part of last-mile deliveries.

Ford became Digit’s first buyer, with plans to use it for package delivery. Researchers are working on ways for Digit and Ford vehicles to communicate with each other. Adding arms is a major improvement over Agility’s last bipedal robot, Cassie, according to the company. “Arms are simultaneously a tool for moving through the world – think getting up after a fall, waving your arms for balance, or pushing open a door – while also being useful for manipulating or carrying objects,” CTO Jonathan Hurst explained.

Digit will start shipping later this year, for a price in the “low-mid six figures.”

Take a look at how it works.

In 2017, Agility launched Cassie, a two legged robot used mostly for research.

Agility Robotics Cassie.

In 2019, Digit was first introduced, adding a torso and arms to the two-legged base.

Agility Robotics Digit.

Agility says that Digit can perform many of the same basic tasks that human workers can.

Agility Robotics Digit.

They can work in offices and warehouses.

Agility Robotics Digit.

They’re flexible and designed to work with minimal programming, so they can be more useful than heavy machinery built for only one specific purpose.

Agility Robotics Digit.

The torso has integrated sensing, and arms with four degrees of freedom.

Agility Robotics Digit.

Feet look almost hoof-like, designed to function on any terrain people can walk on.

Agility Robotics Digit.

Digit is designed to function outdoors as well, with sealed joints.

Agility Robotics Digit.

In one video, Agility shows the unboxing process.

Agility Robotics Digit.

According to the first product announcement from 2019, Digit should be up and walking within five minutes.

Agility Robotics Digit.

Source: Agility Robotics

Digit is comparable in size and weight to “a small human” according to Agility. Before being put together, it comes in two boxes that fit in most vehicles.

Agility Robotics Digit.

Battery installation and putting pieces together doesn’t take any additional tools.

Agility Robotics Digit.

Digit can lift up to 40 lbs and catch itself from a fall.

Agility Robotics Digit.

Compared to Agility’s earlier robots, Digit is better equipped to climb stairs and navigate different terrains.

Agility Robotics Digit.

