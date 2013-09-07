Aggressive Protestors Are Removed By Security After Hustling Tony Abbott At A Polling Station

The opposition leader, Tony Abbott, has been whisked away from a polling booth in Sydney after protestors became aggressive.
Protestors were forcibly removed by Abbott’s security as the scene became chaotic, outside a school in Arncliffe in the seat of Barton, with people yelling ‘Go away Tony’ and ‘You are not welcome.’
Some attendees captured the altercation:
An anti @tonyabbottmhr protestor is restrained by security at an Arncliffe #ausvotes polling booth pic.twitter.com/bZrS2sjzRu
— John Donegan (@John__Donegan) September 7, 2013
Protestors restrained as @liberalaus leader @tonyabbottmhr arrives at an Arncliffe polling booth #ausvotes pic.twitter.com/OdLTUvY8qw
— John Donegan (@John__Donegan) September 7, 2013
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.