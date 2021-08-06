(Steve Christo, Corbis via Getty Images)

Low-income earners are facing the tightest rental vacancy rates on record in regional Australia, new research shows.

Migration away from cities in record numbers has exacerbated existing trends.

Advocates have called for urgent government action to develop affordable housing.

Rent is now unaffordable for essential workers across most Australian regions, new figures show, with experts saying the pandemic has pushed rental stress to record highs.

In some areas such as eastern Sydney, the Gold Coast and parts of the ACT, workers spent more than two thirds of their weekly income on rent, research found.

Experts say the housing system is broken, with low-income earners in regional Australia facing the tightest rental vacancy rates on record.

The research, from housing advocacy group Everybody’s Home, found COVID-19 essential workers, including those in the care and services sector, are at increasing risk of homelessness.

The group cross-referenced rental data from SQM Research with the basic hourly wage of workers in disability support, aged care, child care, hospitality and supermarkets, and calculated how much they would need to work each week to make rent in each location.

Kate Colvin, a spokesperson for Everybody’s Home, told the ABC that 87 of Australia’s 104 geographic regions have become unaffordable for those in care and services jobs, with the report showing rent in those areas cost at least a third of weekly income.

“What this means is people have so little money, even after working … that they can’t afford the other essentials and it does put them at risk of homelessness,” Colvin said.

A Productivity Commission report released earlier this year by the federal government found that little progress has been made on improving rental stress.

Rental stress – defined as spending more than 30% of gross income on rent – was affecting 50.2% of low-income households in the private rental market, the report said. The figure is “largely unchanged over the past 10 years.”

‘Aggressive increases’ in rent in regional areas

Leo Patterson Ross, chief executive of the Tenant’s Union of NSW told Business Insider Australia it had also recorded skyrocketing rental stress since the start of the pandemic.

The Tenant’s Union was increasingly hearing it was leading members to make difficult decisions in order to be able to stay in their property.

When you’re paying too much rent that means “you’ve sacrificed somewhere else,” Ross said.

Migration away from cities in record numbers as a reaction to pandemic lockdowns had exacerbated existing trends, he said.

Capital cities lost 11,800 people to internal migration, the largest quarterly net loss on record, in the first three months of 2021, according to recently released ABS figures.

Data shows that 19% more people moved away from capital cities compared with the March 2020 quarter.

“We’ve really seen the most aggressive increases [in rent] up and down the coast,” Ross said, referring to NSW and Queensland.

In New South Wales, “it’s mostly been caused by people fleeing the city,” he said.

Ross said these movers, who were still earning the same income they were when they were in capital cities, were inadvertently driving up rent because of the way Australia’s rental market operates.

“The way that we have structured our rental system is that it’s a competition,” Ross said. “It means that [landlords] will increase the price to match the demand and to match the people trying to find a home.”

He said as a result of movers encroaching on regional towns, people unable to meet increasing rents were “being evicted to make way for people who are coming in from out of town.”

Ross said one way to redress this imbalance was for the government to build a supply of affordable housing to create stable “availability and pricing” outside of the current market.

“Because there’s no genuine competition for landlords, particularly [on] the low end of the private market, there’s very little competition that would change their behaviour and make them work to keep their tenants,” Ross said.

“A big supply of genuinely affordable housing would provide that competition.”

In a statement, Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Housing, Homelessness and Social and Community Housing Michael Sukkar said the federal government’s National Housing Financing and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) was making significant inroads to support social and affordable housing.

He said it had supported more than 13,000 social and affordable properties in three years.

“The government is also delivering across the housing spectrum, with around $9 billion expected to be spent in the upcoming financial year on housing and homelessness,” Sukkar said.

However data from Homelessness Australia shows the federal government has cut investment in social housing and homelessness by $1 billion over the past decade.

During this period Australian rental prices jumped 30% and house prices rose by 50%.

Senator Mehreen Faruqi, Greens spokesperson for Housing says the current situation is dire for many people.

“We are in a housing crisis, plain and simple,” Faruqi told Business Insider Australia, adding that the government needed to kick off a “massive new build in public and community housing.”

“One million new homes will be needed – right across the country – to clear public housing waiting lists and ensure universal housing,” she said.