Baseball Agents Say Now Is A Good Time To Be A Reliever

Photo: AP Images

This offseason, teams have handed out an unprecedented number of long-term contracts to relievers.They’re getting richer than ever, and we spoke to two agents who tell us there’s more bounty to come.



That’s because at least a dozen teams – including Oakland, Colorado, Washington, and San Francisco – are in serious need of relief help. In fact, we’re told there are probably more jobs available, than relievers ready to fill them.

What does that all mean for the baseball offseason? Well, the reliever market could unfold slowly. Agents want to wait patiently until other relievers sign, before using scarcity to gain leverage for their client. Of course, if they take that strategy too far there might not be any money left if their client is the last man standing.

So baseball agents are walking a tightrope, and they’ll proceed slowly.

