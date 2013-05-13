Here's The First Teaser For 'The Avengers' Spinoff Show 'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Movie and television studios really get how to use Vine, Twitter’s video-sharing app.



The first teaser for ABC’s upcoming Avengers spinoff series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” premiered online in a six-second Vine video.

The network confirmed it picked up the Joss Whedon (“The Avengers”) directed series yesterday to begin airing this fall.

Get a first look at Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. #CoulsonLives vine.co/v/b0wnu2UgdeM — Agents of SHIELD (@AgentsofSHIELD) May 12, 2013

If that hurts to watch, the clip is also available in video format:

The first preview of the show will premiere ahead of the season finale of “Once Upon A Time” at 8 p.m. on ABC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series will see Clark Gregg reprise his role as Agent Phil Coulsen overseeing Marvel’s secret law enforcement agency.

Anyone who has seen the film knows that’s weird. Spoiler: Coulsen died in “The Avengers.”

Earlier, the show’s Twitter account premiered the logo for the series:

