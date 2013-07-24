7 Things We Learned About 'Avengers' Spinoff Show 'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D'

Cobie Smulders and Clark Gregg return as agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the Marvel universe.

Director Joss Whedon thought he was pretty clever when



a fan approached the mic at the Comic-Con panel for Avengers spinoff show “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and asked to see a clip.”We wanted to bring a clip, but with the Disney lawyers there was a mix-up,” Whedon said. The crowd ahhhed.

“So we’re going to show the entire episode.”

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” follows a secret squad in the Marvel universe that investigates superhero sightings and strange occurences.

In the series, Clark Gregg reprises his role as Agent Coulson, who also appeared in “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “Thor,” and “The Avengers.”

The panel has since made its way online. We’ve gathered the best reveals from the show’s Comic-Con debut.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” premieres on ABC on September 24.

7. The show exists because of the fans.

After being killed off in “The Avengers” movie, Agent Phil Coulson lived on in fan-made fiction and art, and through a viral Twitter campaign using the hashtag #CoulsonLives.

“That means everything to me, that this is something you guys asked for,” actor Clark Gregg said. “And to work with Joss and people at Marvel who care when that happens and act on it.”

6. Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and Hulk are no-shows in the pilot. But one big name may make a cameo in a future episode.

When asked about their return, Joss Whedon said, “Probably, but I can’t say who, because that would be spoiling it.”

5. “The Avengers” technology makes an appearance.

Remember Loki’s alien army (The Chitauri) from “The Avengers”? Look out for their tech in the series.

4. Cobie Smulders will reprise her “Avengers” role as Agent Maria Hill in the pilot.

For now, it’s reported Smulders will only appear in the pilot.

Her contract on CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” prevents the actress from joining on for the full season.

3. The special effects (e.g. a flying convertible) are mind-blowing and apparently super expensive.

“We’re spending way too much money,” said executive producer Jeffrey Bell.

“We’ll be passing the donation cup,” joked actress Ming-Na Wen, who plays weapons expert Agent Melinda May.

2. No spoilers here… but we discover how Agent Coulson came back from the dead!

“I didn’t like being dead, but I really liked my death,” Gregg said in the panel. “I never thought anything could top that. And then I met Lola.”

Click here for the spoiler.

1. The “Iron Man 3” plot plays a crucial part in the pilot’s biggest reveal.

Watch the entire panel below:

