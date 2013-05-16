The First Full-Length Trailer For 'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Sunday, ABC revealed its first 30 second promo for new fall show, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”



Now, an extended 2:30 promo has been released.

The series will be a spinoff of Disney’s hit “Avengers” film with Clark Gregg reprising his role of Agent Phil Coulson from the blockbuster.

The show will be on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. this fall.

Now that you’ve watched the trailer, meet the entire cast of the series >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.