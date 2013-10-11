We Found A Really Annoying Continuity Fail In 'Agents Of SHIELD'

After struggling through the first two episodes of Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” I made it to the third and was hoping for something better than the first two episodes.

Didn’t happen. And how the show started off didn’t set a great tone.

Not as bad as episode 2, but not as good as the pilot, “The Asset” left me underwhelmed. But I’m not here to talk about how disappointing “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is so far, this is about sweat stains.

Moving, disappearing, and re-appearing sweat stains. This isn’t a new phenomenon in film or TV. There are many takes to a scene, and sometimes getting continuity right between shots doesn’t always happen, and it doesn’t happen here.

An early scene in “The Asset” is the newest example of a continuity fail. In the scene where S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Grant (Brett Dalton) is playfully sparring with Skye (Chloe Bennet), showing her the ropes, there are multiple cuts throughout the conversation.

Watch Grant’s shirt. These are in sequence.

Notice it starts off just under Grant’s neck.

Whoa! Next thing you know he’s a sweaty beast. The sweat has creeped all around his neck in a split second.

And in motion …

The immediate next shot Grant is back to his original sweating ways.

Wait what? He turns to talk to somebody and he’s no longer sweaty.

He turns back to Skye and he’s sweating again. I’m getting dizzy.

Next up a dry shirt again. I need to sit down.

Not even 10 minutes into the show, I’m completely taken out of it.

