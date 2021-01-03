'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' actress Chloe Bennet reveals she was diagnosed with COVID-19 after she woke up on Christmas morning 'unable to breathe'

Steve Granitz/ Getty Images Chloe Bennet, who starred on ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,’ revealed she was recently diagnosed with Covid-19

Actress Chloe Bennet, 28, revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced severe symptoms after waking up unable to breathe on Christmas morning.

She revealed the diagnosis in an Instagram Story on New Year’s Eve, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Bennet said in the post that “multiple members” of her family were infected with COVID-19 and encouraged her followers to remain diligent about preventing the spread of the virus.

Bennet played Daisy Johnson, also known as Quake on Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

“On Christmas morning I woke up with a high fever, and unable to breathe. I got tested, and I’m positive for COVID-19,” Bennet wrote on her Instagram Story.

“It’s been a rough week to say the least,” wrote Bennet, who added that “multiple members” of her family were also infected and they have been “battling it out together.”

Although Bennet assured fans that she was “ok,” she encouraged them to remain diligent about the virus and take it seriously.

????| Chloe Bennet via IG stories [12.31.20] pic.twitter.com/ci65LDF3n7 — Daily Bennet (@dailybennet) December 31, 2020

“I’m sharing this because I want to iterate to anyone who still may not being taking covid seriously, please please please f—— do. Covid sucks. It just really sucks,” wrote Bennet.

“I pride myself on staying healthy, I always wore a mask, social distanced, and took all the necessary precautions and still I got VERY sick,” she wrote. “And I’m one of the lucky ones… I’m young, healthy, and diligent about my health and this virus still knocked me the fâ€”â€”â€” down and continues to do so.”

Bennet starred as Daisy Johnson, also known as Quake, in Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and appeared on the series from 2013 to 2020. The long-running show aired its final season last summer after being cancelled, Newsweek reported.

She is one of numerous celebrities, including Tom Hanks and Pink, who tested positive for COVID-19 this year.

In the United States, the coronavirus has infected more than 19 million people and killed 339,000, COVIDTracking reports.

The country recorded more than 3,900 deaths on Wednesday, making it the deadliest day since the coronavirus pandemic began. The United States has begun vaccination rollout, but public-health experts worry the next round, for the elderly and essential workers, could become chaotic.

