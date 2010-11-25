Agents For Brett Favre, Jenn Sterger Trade Accusations About Payoffs To Keep Her Quiet

The manager for former Jets employee Jenn Sterger says that Brett Favre’s agent inquired about paying her to silence the story of Favre’s naughty mobile phone pictures.



Favre’s agent, however, says it was Sterger’s camp that made “overtures” about a payoff.

Sterger’s manager Phil Reese, says he called sports agent Bus Cook in October, to tell him that Deadspin was about publish the story of Favre’s inappropriate texts and voice mails that were sent to his client.

Reese says Cook asked him “if there was a specific figure in mind that could make this go away.”

But in a statement to the AP, Cook said Sterger and Reese were the ones who made “numerous overtures to me … at least 6 between the two of them.”

What both sides agree on is that no settlement has been made or will be made anytime soon. The NFL has interviewed both them, but has yet to make a ruling on their investigation.

