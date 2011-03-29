Butler Basketball: Does Matt Howard Have A Shot At Earning His Way Onto An NBA Roster?

So I started slacking on keeping up with this column, but my excuse is that I was on international waters with no internet connection and plenty of margaritas. I have to at least cover every Final Four team, though. Kentucky and Connecticut have already been dealt with. ll that is left is Butler and VCU. oday is Butler. VCU won’t be much fun tomorrow.



Gordon Hayward – Mark Bartelstein (Priorty Sports)

Mike Green – Andrew “Buddy” Baker (IM Sports)

A.J. Graves – No agent

Does Matt Howard have a shot at earning his way onto an NBA roster? His 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game are nothing to scoff at, and at 6’8, he has decent size.

It will be at least one more year until we possibly see Shelvin Mack in the professional ranks. The Junior from Lexington, Kentucky has played a key role in Butler’s success in the Tournament. Who will each player pick for representation? I am not sure about Mack, but my guess is that Howard goes with Bartelstein.

