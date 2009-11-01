Agent Of World Series Pitchers Is NOT A Lawyer

Arkansas-based agent Darek Barunecker represents the Phillies pitcher than won Game 1 of the World Series and the Yankees pitcher that won Game 2.



NYT: Nobody has had a better World Series so far than a former pitcher with a 5.55 earned run average in his only season as a Montreal Expos farmhand. He is Darek Braunecker, 39, and as he strode through the tunnel between the clubhouses at Yankee Stadium early Friday morning, he was the only person fully satisfied with the outcome of both games.

We can almost guarantee that any lawyer that read this opening paragraph in the Sports section this morning felt a mix of satisfaction and jealousy. Satisfaction because, “See, there are fun jobs in my profession! I could be going to the World Series and working while doing it! OK, fine, maybe making some money, too.” And jealousy because, well, we did not do that with our law degree.

But then we all finished the article and, disappointingly, Braunecker is not a lawyer at all. He had a short stint in the minor leagues, has a degree in psychology and was working and had started a cellular phone company when he got a call from a sports management company about joining their team, according to Entrepreneuer.com.

So not only does he have a lawyer-like job (yes, we know you do not have to be an attorney to represent pro atheletes, but a whole lot of agents did the 3-year law school stint), he has one of the few fun ones.

Guess we’ll scratch satisfaction and just go with jealousy.

