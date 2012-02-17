Agent Hopes Sexy Photo Shoot Will Entice Buyers To $3.9 Million Chelsea Loft

Michael Meier of The Meier Group at Rutenberg is betting sex will sell the $3.9 million Chelsea loft where jewelry giant Tiffany used to make its little blue bags, according to the Real Deal.



Meier recently hosted a sexy photo shoot inside the loft to create some buzz. The photos will be released to a national outlet sometime soon (a representative wouldn’t share them with us), but we have a clip of the shoot, which is featured on Meier’s web series “Selling Higher with Michael Meier.”

The loft features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. There’s an elevator, an open-gourmet kitchen and a full library and den.

