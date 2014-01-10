'Homeland' Actor Will Replace Paul Walker In 'Hitman' Reboot

“Homeland” actor Rupert Friend will replace Paul Walker in “Hitman” reboot “Agent 47.”

The late Walker passed away in a car accident last November.

For those who aren’t familiar, “Hitman” is a popular game franchise from Square Enix that follows the adventures of a cloned assassin named Agent 47.

Square Enix / Facebook An image of Agent 47 from the ‘Hitman’ franchise.

A 2007 film starring Timothy Olyphant as the lead waspanned by critics and audiences alike.

The Fox reboot could have set up another possible franchise on top of “Fast and Furious.”

“Agent 47” will be directed by first time director Aleksander Bach and is currently in development.

