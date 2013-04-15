AgencyLife Hashtag On Twitter Prompts Huge Outbreak Of Whining In AdLand

Ad execs have a new way to complain about their jobs, and are taking full advantage: The hashtag #AgencyLife sprang up on Twitter last week, Ad Age notes, and execs began confessing their pet peeves about work in public.



Some more amusingly than others: The AdLand blog was retweeted more than 80 times when it said, “Client hates first round. Re-do with all their suggestions. Thrice. Client hates that. Show them first round again. Loves it. #agencylife.”

#AgencyLife joins the Creative Confessional Tumblr, which we told you about in January. The Confessional allows execs to complain about their jobs anonymously, and readers can vote to “absolve” or “condemn” the writer.

And it’s come full circle: People are even whining about #AgencyLife on Creative Confessional.

Here are some highlights:

