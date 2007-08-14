Agency.com Adds Steven Nasi, David Sansone

Omnicom (OMC) unit Agency.com adds two execs to creative team: Steven Nasi from Ogilvy New York and David Sansone from Freelancers Union (bio boilerplate after jump). The interactive agency’s clients include British Airways, Dulux, Energizer, IKEA and T-Mobile. The firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in Amsterdam, Brussels, Chicago, Dallas, Dublin, London, Milan, Rome, San Francisco and Shanghai.



Nasi and Sansone will work across multiple accounts, joining current Creative Director, Kate Cohen.

Steven Nasi joins from Ogilvy New York, where he was Partner/Associate Creative Director, working with clients including IBM, Time Warner Cable, American Express and Sprite. Prior to Ogilvy, Nasi also worked at Tribal DDB and Andersen & Lembke.

Immediately before joining Agency.com, David Sansone was Director of User Experience for the Freelancers Union. Prior to that, Sansone was the Interaction Design Lead at R/GA. As well as completing an MFA in Computer Art from the School of Visual Art, Sansone has also had roles including Art Director at FOX Broadcasting and a consultant in software development for Cap Gemini. Previous clients include Bank of America, illy Coffee, Dior, L’Oreal, American Express, General Motors and BMG.

