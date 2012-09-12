Agency Sues CNBC Anchor Over Alleged Unpaid Commissions

Photo: Getty

William Morris endeavour Entertainment Agency is suing Australian-born reporter Amanda Drury over unpaid commissions.

WME claims they helped broker a “lucrative” four-year deal for Drury that resulted in her getting a job as an anchor on CNBC’s “Street Signs” and contributor position on the “Today” show. And according to industry standards, the agency says they are entitled to 10-per cent of gross compensation from the deal.



But despite the good gig and thanking the agency for a job “well done,” Drury then “abruptly” terminated WME’s services in December 2010 and has refused to pay any commissions since, according to the suit as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

And while the lawsuit doesn’t say the exact amount owed, it does list damages to the agency valued at least $150,000.

“Ms. Drury terminated William Morris endeavour nearly two years ago as a result of its failure to perform even the most basic services that any agency offers to its clients,” John Rosenberg at Rosenberg & Giger, who represents Drury, told THR. “WME’s lawsuit is a desperate effort to extract an unwarranted payment from Ms. Drury, who is fully confident that she will prevail in the court proceedings.”

Watch Drury in action below:



