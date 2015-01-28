A Major Agency Just Signed The Biggest Plus-Size Model In History

Facebook/Tess Munster Model Tess Holiday is making history.

Plus-size model Tess Holliday has made history as the first woman of her size and height to sign a contract with a major modelling agency.

Holliday, whose real name is Tess Munster, just signed a deal with MiLK Model Management. She is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and a size 22.

Most plus-size models are typically taller and between sizes 8 and 16, by comparison.

“I think we’re the only agency with a model of her size. She is by far the largest model I have in the [Curves] division,” Anna Shillinglaw, the owner and director of MiLK told the New York Daily News.

Announcing the deal on Facebook, Holliday said, “I can finally share my big news!!! I’m now represented by MiLK Management in London… I’m the first plus size model EVER (I die) my size & height to be signed to a major agency.”

Holliday has been featured in Vogue Italia, but Shillinglaw said she discovered the model through her Instagram account, where she has more than 357,000 followers.

“I started following her, and saw how many followers she had — more than most models,” Shillinglaw told the Daily News. “She’s such an important role model for so many women.”

Here are some of Holliday’s Instagram posts:

