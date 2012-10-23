This Agency Poached Musician Jack White's Designer - Today's Ad Brief

Musician Jack White’s head of design, Matthew Jacobson, was poached by Digitas to lead design for the shop’s Chicago and San Francisco offices. He has 20 years of design experience, most recently at White’s Third Man Records label, designing records for Beck, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Raconteurs, and The White Stripes.



Wieden + Kennedy is competing to win Oreo’s Super Bowl spot from DraftFCB, which had handled its centennial campaign.

Here’s what it’s like to be a Korean American working for a Hispanic ad agency.

Does Zynga need more ads?

Twitter hired a former Googler, Matt Derella, to be the director of its agency business development.

AOL re-launched Games.com earlier this month and yesterday announced the site’s partnership with adtivity, which is an activity advertising platform by appssavvy.

Digiday looks at if Barney’s new site is trying to be more like Pinterest.

Previously on Business Insider:

Here’s How Much Ad Agencies Hate Lance Armstrong Right Now

This Coke Ad, In Which Ordinary Folks Are Suddenly Forced Into A 007 Foot Chase, Is Utterly Charming

These Timelines Break Down Every Facebook, Twitter And LinkedIn Acquisition Ever

Brad Pitt’s Painfully Awkward Chanel No. 5 Ad Spawned This SNL Spoof

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.