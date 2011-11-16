Agency Creative Around Digital Video is Essential for the Industry, Tremor's Jason Krebs



MONACO, Cote d’Azur — While the technology of video ad management has become increasingly sophisticated and there is growing demand for inventory, the success of the emerging media will be determined by the creativity of advertising agencies, says Jason Krebs, Chief Media Officer of Tremor Video.



We spoke Thursday night on a balcony overlooking the moonlit Mediterranean.

Andy Plesser

Disclosure: Tremor is the sponsor of Beet.TV for the month of November.

Today, November 15, at 2:30 p.m., Krebs will be a participant in a live Webcast about online video. The program will originate from the New York offices of Digitas.

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.