Agency.com Sues Over Poached Execs, Clients

In a suit filed in Dallas, Agency.com accused its former CEO Donald Scales of “raiding” the company’s employees and clients and bringing them to rival iCrossing, where Scales is now CEO.



The suit says the “employee raiding” forced Agency.com to close its Dallas office and led to “decimation of the firm’s Chicago office.”

For recompense, Agency.com wants at least $19.5 million in damages.

A rep for iCrossing told the Wall Street Journal the company “doesn’t comment on pending litigation.”

According to the Talk Like A Pirate Day translator, that’s “Arrr, the company doesn’t comment on pendin’ litigation. A pence for an old man o’de sea?” in pirate-speak.

