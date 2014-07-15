An Ad Agency Created A Video To Show Clients That Being Creative Is A Really Hard Job [THE BRIEF]

There’s been a lot of speculation lately by those in the industry that creativity is dying. Others fear that young creatives are too preoccupied with technology rather than a big idea. In a new video, DDB Group Asia Pacific explores what it takes to make a great creative idea, and the answer isn’t money. According to Agency Spy, the spot was created to show clients that creativity can’t be bought and that we should thank the “Idea Catchers” who are not “machines that churn out 5-minute headlines atop of Getty stocks” because creativity takes time.



Marketing tech company Unruly announced Ken Suh as the company’s new senior vice president of global business development and Christine Ryder a regional vice president of sales in Chicago.

Heineken launched a new social media campaign, as part of the larger “Cities of the World” campaign, using the Twitter handle @wherenext. Designed with millennials in mind, the online platform was developed with the help of R/GA London and uses an algorithm to look at social activity on platforms like Twitter to find where the best, most lively bars, clubs, or restaurants in town are.

Adweek reports that 62 per cent of executives rely on gut feelings when making crucial decisions when it comes to creating partnerships, according to a study for The Fortune Knowledge Group and agency Gyro.

Microsoft is expected to cut about 5,000 jobs, the biggest cut for the company since 2009 according to a report by The Drum. The company will most likely cut marketing and technology jobs, but a final decision has still not been made.

Thanks to LeBron James and his big announcement that he will be returning to Cleveland next season, Sports Illustrated had its biggest day online. The site apparently had over 6.1 millions visitors, 32 per cent of which came from social media sites.

Hulu gained exclusive rights to the hit Comedy Central show South Park, Variety reports. All episodes will be free on Hulu beginning July 24, but starting September 24 viewers will have to pay to watch.

Therese Hessler, previously the vice president of media at The Leffle Agency, is launching her own advertising, media, and public relations agency called TMH Agency. The agency will be based in Baltimore and will work with both national and local clients, Media Post reports.

