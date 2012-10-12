This Ad Agency Thinks It Knows How And Why Facebook Changed Its Post Algorithm — Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Flickr/marshillonline

The aptly named social shop We Are Social is the latest agency to claim that Facebook changed its EdgeRank algorithm. Global managing director Robin Grant joined Team Detroit’s Jeff Doak and [email protected]’s Geoffrey Colon in publicly complaining about the change. WAS noticed that although the reach of any brand’s post has declined, performance often does not. The upshot: The algorithm has changed to encourage posts that engage fans, and to discourage boring spam posts that no one cares about.In honour of the second season of “Duck Dynasty,” A&E and R/GA have joined forces to launch “Duck Call.” Apparently it’s the first-ever duck hunt to take place entirely on Twitter … and we believe it.



Air New Zealand names DraftFCB its official agency of record of North American creative work.

Slim Jim and Electronic Arts (EA) teamed up in a new advertising campaign aimed at men in their mid-20s. Directed by Jonathan Byrne, an associate creative director at Venables Bell & Partners, the spots encourage men to look out for signs of “male spice loss,” which can be prevented by eating Slim Jims and playing video games.

According to Agency Spy, Anthony Nelson is ditching DraftFCB for BBDO NY.

Lesley Bielby was appointed EVP of North America Planning at Digitas. She was previously at Hill Holliday for six and a half years.

