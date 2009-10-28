About a year ago, Yahoo’s now departed top brass dragged Mad Men’s Jon Hamm onto a stage in New York and launched APT, a dashboard for for display advertising buyers and sellers.



At the same time, then CEO Jerry Yang announced on a Yahoo blog that APT would first open to Yahoo’s newspaper consortium partners and then to “publishers, advertisers, agencies and ad networks beginning in 2009.”

Well, 2009 is almost over, and despite the presence of TV’s most famous agency exec on stage that day a year ago, APT still remains unavailble to Madison Avenue.

The wait has gone on so long, a frustrated source at one agency mailed us last week and asked, “Does Yahoo APT exist?”

The answer from Yahoo is yes, APT exists, but not for agencies — just the 200 newspapers in Yahoo’s newspaper consortium.

“We will roll out Apt in staged releases to insure the best experience for all partners, but we haven’t shared any future release dates publicly,” says a spokesperson.

Yahoo makes none of this very clear to its agency clients. Our source points out that when you go to Yahoo’s page for agencies that want to use APT, you get a big link to Yahoo’s advertising exchange, Right Media.

But when you follow that link to the Right Media site, Yahoo points you back to APT:

As our source puts it, “Huh?”

