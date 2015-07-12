The sculpture from the 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' credits is real, and it's at Comic-Con

Like most modern blockbusters, Marvel movies often have stylish credits sequences filled with rousing music and cool imagery.

For “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” these credits took place as a camera swept over a grand ivory sculpture of the Avengers battling a horde of Ultron robots. It was unusual and rather stately for a Marvel movie, and no one would blame you for thinking that sculpture was a CG creation, like most credits animations.

Turns out it’s not! The folks at io9 spotted a Marvel exhibit showing off the actual sculpture used for filming the credits sequence in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and took a video of it. Watch below!

