See At What Age You Will Peak Physically, Mentally, Sexually, And Creatively [GRAPHIC]

People don’t peak emotionally, physically, sexually or creatively in their 20s, according to this infographic by Euro RSCG Worldwide.
The graphic uses data from a Prosumer survey of more than 2,000 people. It also addresses the participants’ greatest fears about ageing.
Check it out:
Photo: visual.ly
Now see how your birth month will affect the rest of your life >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.