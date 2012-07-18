See At What Age You Will Peak Physically, Mentally, Sexually, And Creatively [GRAPHIC]

People don’t peak emotionally, physically, sexually or creatively in their 20s, according to this infographic by Euro RSCG Worldwide.



The graphic uses data from a Prosumer survey of more than 2,000 people. It also addresses the participants’ greatest fears about ageing.

Check it out:

Photo: visual.ly

