Campaigners are aiming to land more young people onto Australian company boards

Lisa Lewis is one of the young Australians shaking up the boardroom.

With the average ASX director’s age hovering above 60 years, there’s a clear lack of age diversity on Australian boards.

Peak group Youth Action is trying to change that as it looks to equip more young people with the skills they need ahead of AGM season.

Giving boards a better representation of perspectives and developing young people with the professional skills they need, CEO Kate Munro told Business Insider Australia younger hires are mutually beneficial.

While there’s plenty of chatter about diversity in corporate Australia, few talk about generational representation at the helm of the nation’s most powerful companies.

Yet with the average age of ASX 300 directors floating above 60 years, it’s clear that few boardrooms are tapping the fountain of youth. Just 5% of those board members are under the age of 50.

It is a status quo that Sydney-based Youth Action wants to change. The peak organisation is running workshops next week ahead of AGM season in a bid to catapult more youth representatives onto the boards of different organisations.

Without younger voices, silver-haired boardrooms are missing out, CEO Kate Munro said.

“Young people have so much to offer. So much passion and so many skills,” Munro told Business Insider Australia.

“For organisations, if you don’t have a diverse representation of ages, backgrounds and life experiences on a board, then you’re not truly representing the community you say you are. You’re not responsive.”

The argument echoes that raised by 18-year-old Ashjayeen Sharif in the university student’s recent bid for the board of $3.6 billion energy giant AGL.

Sharif claimed he could do “a better job” than those currently steering the company, which has floundered in the face of an energy transition and lost 70% of shareholder value in the space of four years.

At AGL, labelled by Greenpeace as “Australia’s biggest climate polluter”, the average age of a board member is 64.

Ashjayeen Sharif is running for AGL’s board.

Munro argues that shutting young people out of board positions not only hampers the organisation but disrupts what could otherwise be a valuable talent pipeline.

“By a young person [being mentored], they get the opportunity to learn a range of different skills that they simply wouldn’t get unless they were in a high management position,” she said.

Those skills are something that Youth Action is looking to equip the next generation with, via workshops run with the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

“The business case for greater diversity on boards is irrefutable. Diverse boards help prevent groupthink which leads to better outcomes for shareholders, consumers, employees and the community,” AICD advocacy general manager Louise Petschler said.

“Boards deal with complexity and change, from digital transformations to shifting community expectations. It makes sense then that younger directors who are part of the cohort driving the change have a seat at the table.”

There are, of course, extra obstacles when it comes to age diversity. The ageing of directors is inherently inevitable, ticking up each year as each gains the skills and experience that makes them more attractive to bigger boards, with the Petschler noting that “industry experience will always be important”.

But with few opportunities for young people to receive governance experience until they are well along in their career, it significantly limits the number of experienced Millennials likely to be picked up by an ASX company, for example.

Age diversity under the microscope

As research this year from the Governance Institute of Australia pointed out, listed companies that have the widest – and potentially optimal – age ranges had them typically as a result of having exceptionally old founders occupying chair positions, rather than as a result of new blood. News Corp’ Rupert Murdoch (90), Seven West Media’s Kerry Stokes (81) and Gerry Harvey (82) of Harvey Norman are notable examples.

Nor has there been much recent improvement in age diversity on the ASX, with the research noting “no significant progress” has been made in the last four years.

There are naturally some exceptions. Appointed last year by Telstra at 32 years of age, Bridget Loundon became the youngest director at an ASX200 company. Young founders like Afterpay’s Nick Molnar similarly lowers the average.

“Though there are examples of very young directors… these are outliers. Youth at the boardroom table is still in the minority, even when defined as below 50 years of age,” the research concludes.

But the dynamic may be slowly changing. Hailing from Blacktown in Western Sydney, 24-year-old Lisa Lewis is one of those coming down a growing talent pipeline.

A chairperson and director at a number of community organisations, as well as a representative for the Greater Sydney Commission, Lewis says she has become “that annoying young person” at AGMs bringing a critical eye.

She tells other young people with similar ambitions to get experience where they can and to be ready to make themselves heard.

“Meet the staff members. Learn about their projects and network to see whether you would be a good fit or not,” Lewis told Business Insider Australia. “It’s important to be prepared so you can add value and don’t simply get discouraged.”

“Your involvement needs to be based on a skill set, not just an interest.”

Lewis adds that organisations which want to bring young people into the fold also need to do a better job at genuine engagement.

“A lot of youth identified positions, and discussions around getting young people onto boards, can be framed in a condescending way,” she said.

“But young people do have what it takes, we just have to figure out a way to get there.”