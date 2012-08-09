AGE DISCRIMINATION ON TV: 10 Anchors Who Were Replaced By Younger Women

Vicky Gutierrez claims she was dropped from Telemundo because of her age.

Photo: Telemundo screencap

Former Telemundo reporter and anchor Vicky Gutierrez is suing the Spanish-language channel and parent company NBC Universal for age discrimination. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Gutierrez claims she was let go because she reached 50, and was replaced by a much younger woman to attract better ratings at a lower cost to the network. Gutierrez worked at LA station KVEA since 2003.



According to the suit, the network claims to have “laid her off.” However, Gutierrez claims in the suit she was actually terminated, citing reasons she was let go as “multiple complaints about the working conditions at KVEA and she was an older female earning too much money.”

This isn’t the first time an older female anchor was ousted in favour of a younger face.

