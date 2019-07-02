The surprising age differences between royal couples

King George VI was five years older than the Queen Mother. A formal portrait of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth on their 25th wedding anniversary in 1948. AP Photo King George and Queen Elizabeth married in 1923. The King died at the age of 56, but the Queen Mother lived to the age of 101

Prince Philip was five years older than Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip share a laugh. zz/KGC-107/STAR MAX/IPx via AP Queen Elizabeth was 94 years old when Prince Philip died in April at the age of 99. They were married for 73 years

Princess Margaret was six months younger than Antony Armstrong-Jones. Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960. AP Princess Margaret was 29 years old when she married Armstrong-Jones, First Earl of Snowdon, in 1960. Jones was 30. They divorced in 1978

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were the same age. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in 1986. AP Images Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are only four months apart. They were both 26 years old when they married in 1986. They divorced 10 years later

Prince Charles was 12 years older than Princess Diana when they married. Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their honeymoon in 1981. Bob Thomas/Popperfoto/Getty Images Prince Charles was 32 and Princess Diana was 20 when they married in July 1981. They announced their separation in 1992 and finalized their divorce in 1996

Camilla Parker Bowles is one year older than Prince Charles. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Charles will turn 73 years old in November, and Camilla turned 74 in July. They married in 2005.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are five months apart. Kate Middleton and Prince William in Canada in 2016. KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx 2016/AP Kate Middleton turned 39 in January, and Prince William turned 39 in June. The couple started off as friends when they were both students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and married in 2011. They have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Meghan Markle is three years older than Prince Harry. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. zz/KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday in August, and Prince Harry turns 37 in September. The couple, who met after being set up on a blind date in 2016 , have two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are four years apart. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank back when they were dating. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Eugenie is 31 years old and Jack Brooksbank is 35. Brooksbank is a wine merchant who used to own Mahiki, a nightclub in Mayfair, London. They dated for seven years before tying the knot in October 2018 , and they welcomed their son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February.