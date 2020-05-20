The surprising age differences between your favourite royal couples

zz/KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are three years apart.

The average age difference in American heterosexual couples is 2.3 years, and the man is older 64% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.

In the British royal family, some of the age differences between couples are wider or narrower than this average.

Here are the age differences between 10 famous royal couples.

King George VI was five years older than the Queen Mother.

AP Photo A formal portrait of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth on their 25th wedding anniversary in 1948.

King George and Queen Elizabeth married in 1923. The King died at the age of 56, but the Queen Mother lived to the age of 101.

Queen Elizabeth is five years younger than Prince Philip.

zz/KGC-107/STAR MAX/IPx via AP Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip share a laugh.

Queen Elizabeth is 94 and Prince Philip is 98, but he’ll be 99 in June. They have been married for 72 years.

Princess Margaret was six months younger than Anthony Armstrong Jones.

AP Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong Jones in 1960.

Princess Margaret was 29 years old when she married Anthony Armstrong Jones, First Earl of Snowden, in 1960. Jones was 30. They divorced in 1978.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were the same age.

AP Images Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in 1986.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are only four months apart. They were both 26 years old when they married in 1986. They divorced 10 years later.

Prince Charles was 12 years older than Princess Diana when they got married.

Bob Thomas/Popperfoto/Getty Images Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their honeymoon in 1981.

Prince Charles was 32 and Princess Diana was 20 when they married in July 1981. They announced their separation in 1992 and finalised their divorce in 1996.

Camilla Parker Bowles is one year older than Prince Charles.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles.

Prince Charles turned 71 years old in November, and Camilla is 72. They married in 2005.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are five months apart.

KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx 2016/AP Kate Middleton and Prince William in Canada in 2016.

Kate Middleton turned 38 in January, and Prince William will turn 38 in June. The couple started off as friends when they were both students at St. Andrew’s University in Scotland and married in 2011.

Meghan Markle is three years older than Prince Harry.

zz/KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle is 38 years old and Prince Harry is 35. Markle revealed in a cover story for the September 2017 issue of Vanity Fair that the couple had been “quietly dating for about six months before it became news” the previous year.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are four years apart.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank back when they were dating.

Princess Eugenie is 30 years old and Jack Brooksbank is 34. Brooksbank is a wine merchant who used to own Mahiki, a nightclub in Mayfair. They dated for seven years before tying the knot in October 2018.

Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are five years apart.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Portrait Gala in March 2019.

Princess Beatrice is 31, and her fiancé, British businessman and property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is 36. They made their first public appearance in March 2019 at the National Portrait Gallery’s Portrait Gala.

