AgBank IPO A Success, With Shares Pricing Slightly Above Mid-Range

Photo: Wikimedia

The AgBank deal that could have taken down global markets has passed, and the IPO has been successful.Shares of the Hong Kong portion of the IPO went to market at HK$3.20 ($0.41), in the middle of the price range, which was HK$2.88 to HK$3.48.



There were some concerns investors would be scared off the IPO because of AgBank’s exposure to rural China.

The Hong Kong portion of AgBank’s equity is now valued at $10.43 billion.

