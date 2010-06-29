Here's Why You Might Want To Avoid The World's Biggest IPO Right Now

Photo: Wikimedia

This biggest IPO in the world right now is that of the Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), and many top sovereign wealth funds are investing in the deal. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Standard Chartered are all involved as well.But rosy projections on the value of the shares may dim the prospects of investing in the IPO.



Independent International Investment Research PLC (IIR Group) think the deal is fundamentally flawed for investors, as valuations of the shares at offering are too high.

There are several different problems with the bank, according to IIR (emphasis ours):

Furthermore, as ABC’s loan portfolio is concentrated in rural areas, we expect its NPA to begin to increase over the next two years. Although ABC’s CAR is set to rise in FY 2010, in light of the capital infusion from its IPO, we expect the ratio to fall in FY 2011 due to an increase in the weighting of risk weighted assets as ABC takes up Basel II.

The issue of NPA, or non-performing assets, is of particular concern. Investors may believe they’re buying into a bank with a solid loan book in AgBank, but according to IIR, they may be in for a surprise.

The reality is the bank may be overexposed to rural China that is likely to see more defaults than cities. AgBank already has a higher NPA ratio, at 2.9%, then any other major Chinese bank. For example, the Chinese Construction Bank has an NPA ratio of 1.6%.

And that’s before dealing with Basel II, where the bank may need to change how it assesses risk on those assets.

