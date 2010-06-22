Why You Need To Watch The Agricultural Bank Of China Deal Right Now

Photo: Wikimedia

Right now, Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) may be the hottest IPO on the market. It is attracting interest from some of the world’s biggest investors and inspiring an IPO market that has seemed, at times, weak.The AgBank IPO, meant to raise between $20 billion and $30 billion, is bringing in the sovereign wealth funds of both Qatar and Kuwait. Qatar is set to invest $2.8 billion, Kuwait $800 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.



That is a use of dry powder by sovereign wealth funds not seen for some time.

Temasek, the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund, is also investing an unspecified amount.

Simultaneously, Standard Chartered, the emerging markets focused English investment bank, is investing in the deal. Their investment is worth $500 million. The deal also involves a closer relationship between the two banks.

